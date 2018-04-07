Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Nielsen news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 4,834,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,959. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11,337.71, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

