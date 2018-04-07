Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nike in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NKE opened at $67.55 on Monday. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111,315.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

