Nikon (NINOY) vs. Sappi (SPPJY) Head to Head Analysis

Nikon (OTCMKTS: NINOY) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikon and Sappi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikon $6.93 billion 1.00 -$66.09 million $1.16 14.92 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.66 $338.00 million $0.64 10.16

Sappi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikon. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nikon and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikon 0 0 0 0 N/A Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nikon pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nikon and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikon 2.29% 7.69% 4.09% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Volatility & Risk

Nikon has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nikon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sappi beats Nikon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc.; and engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The Industrial Metrology and Others segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services industrial microscopes, metrology systems, and X-ray/CT inspection systems. This segment is also involved in the customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical components. Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.