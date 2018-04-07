Nimiq Exchange Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $110,780.00 (CRYPTO:NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and $110,780.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00028858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01694510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004485 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015528 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for Nimiq Exchange Token is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq Exchange Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

