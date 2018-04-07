NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NI. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8,242.95, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,779,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,086,000 after buying an additional 1,093,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,591,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 999,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 234,175 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,451,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,593,000 after buying an additional 930,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,350,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,422,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

