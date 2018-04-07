Nitto Denko (NDEKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of NDEKY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,395. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13,205.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

