Insider Selling: Altai Resources Inc (ATI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) Director Niyazi Kacira sold 30,000 shares of Altai Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Niyazi Kacira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Niyazi Kacira sold 1,000 shares of Altai Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$400.00.

Shares of CVE:ATI opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Altai Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/niyazi-kacira-sells-30000-shares-of-altai-resources-inc-ati-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Altai Resources

Altai Resources Inc (Altai) is a junior natural resource exploration and development company. The Company has approximately three natural resource properties in Canada, over two of the properties, both in Quebec, are still in exploration-stage. The Company’s properties include Malartic gold property, Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property and Cessford oil property.

