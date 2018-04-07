NMI (NMIH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 840,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,143.30, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. NMI has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

