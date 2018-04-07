Jefferies Group Analysts Give Noble Energy (NBL) a $40.00 Price Target

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been given a $40.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NBL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 3,257,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,436. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14,623.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

