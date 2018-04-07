Nokia (NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.89 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered shares of Nokia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $114,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nokia has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,804.34, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Nokia had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nokia’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

