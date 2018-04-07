Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods updated its FY18 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $15.53 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,714.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,475,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,559 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,606,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,634,000 after buying an additional 3,506,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,708,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after buying an additional 563,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 45.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,960,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after buying an additional 1,238,607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,913,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 525,795 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

