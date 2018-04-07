Nomura Trims Broadcom (AVGO) Target Price to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

AVGO stock opened at $228.87 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $208.44 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $97,064.80, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $5,304,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

