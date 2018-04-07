Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norbord (OSB) to Hold

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of OSB opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Norbord has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3,328.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. Norbord had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 45.78%. analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,626,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norbord by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after buying an additional 354,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norbord by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Norbord by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

