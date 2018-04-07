Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €41.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.11 ($49.52).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €38.17 ($47.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($47.02).

