Nordex (NDX1) Given a €7.10 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDX1. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.06 ($9.95).

Nordex stock traded down €0.32 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.01 ($11.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a 52-week low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 52-week high of €14.35 ($17.72).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

