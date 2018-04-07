Nordex (ETR:NDX1) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) received a €9.00 ($11.11) price target from research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €5.50 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.06 ($9.95).

ETR NDX1 opened at €9.01 ($11.12) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

