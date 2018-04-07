Norinchukin Bank The Buys 65,132 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $48,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $122.76 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $100,588.12, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Buys 65,132 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/norinchukin-bank-the-buys-65132-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.