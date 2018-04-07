News articles about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NSYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nortech Systems (NSYS) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nortech-systems-nsys-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.