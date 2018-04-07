Nortek (NTK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Nortek (NASDAQ:NTK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nortek earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.8599757136151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTK remained flat at $$85.94 during trading on Friday. Nortek has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

Nortek, Inc (Nortek) is a diversified company delivering technology-driven products and solutions for lifestyle improvement at home and at work. The Company’s segments include the Air Quality and Home Solutions (AQH), which manufactures, markets and distributes room and whole house ventilation products; the Security and Control Solutions (SCS), which manufactures and distributes an array of products for residential applications; the Ergonomic and Productivity Solutions (ERG), which includes computer workstations with ergonomic features; the Residential and Commercial HVAC (RCH), which manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners; the Custom and Commercial Air Solutions (CAS), which designs, manufactures and sells custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning products and systems, and Audio, Video and Control Solutions (AVC), which manufactures and markets an array of products and solutions primarily for the residential audio, video automation and control.

