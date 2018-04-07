North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 8,810 Shares

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$59,908.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,556 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$61,346.52.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,738 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total transaction of C$40,797.18.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.

NOA opened at C$7.11 on Friday. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

