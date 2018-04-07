North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,277. The firm has a market cap of $146,426.98, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

