Northern Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Pfizer (PFE)

Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215,077.02, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/northern-capital-management-llc-invests-1-36-million-in-pfizer-pfe.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.