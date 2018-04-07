Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 500 ($7.02) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.42) target price on shares of Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 578 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.60 ($7.28).

Shares of Northgate stock opened at GBX 341.60 ($4.80) on Thursday. Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 575.50 ($8.08).

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

