Feedback (LON:FDBK) Earns “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Feedback (LON:FDBK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Feedback in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of LON FDBK opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Thursday. Feedback has a 1-year low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

About Feedback

Feedback Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic, electrical, and computer based equipment for industry and commerce, and leisure industry. It offers access control equipment and software that enables central monitoring of fully integrated access, fire, and security systems in larger organizations; supplies time and attendance terminals together with software for use with this hardware; and is involved in developing bespoke data-based electronic hardware products.

