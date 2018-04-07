NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NWH stock opened at C$11.17 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative net margin of 84.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

