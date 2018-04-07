Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 37,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,145. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $21.36.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,253,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 186,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

