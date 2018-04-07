Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $53.21 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated-updated.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.