Novavax (NVAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley set a $2.25 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.54, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Novavax by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,124,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,376,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

