NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $267,052.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004503 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00679157 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178410 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,359,946 coins and its circulating supply is 10,065,442 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

