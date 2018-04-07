Nuls (CRYPTO:NULS) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Nuls has a market cap of $77.61 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuls has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00027763 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbene, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

