Numis Securities Downgrades Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) to Add

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to an add rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has GBX 330 ($4.63) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 340 ($4.77).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 312 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 320 ($4.49) price objective on the stock.

SBRE stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 113,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($4.15).

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.70 ($0.29) by GBX (6.20) (($0.09)). The company had revenue of £203.14 billion during the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motor insurance company. The Company underwrites motor insurance including private cars, taxis, and commercial vehicles through intermediaries. The Company’s three direct brands include Go Girl, Insure2Drive and Drive Smart. Go Girl policy provides up to £1,500 cover (per policy period) in the event that policy holder home, office or vehicle keys or locks are damaged, stolen or lost.

