Ebiquity’s (LON:EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 145 ($2.04) target price on the stock.

LON:EBQ opened at GBX 66 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Ebiquity has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Ebiquity’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/numis-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ebiquity-ebq-updated-updated.html.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. The company offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media strategy consulting, and financial compliance and associated services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.