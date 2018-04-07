Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Hammerson (HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 559 ($7.85) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs raised Hammerson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 655 ($9.19) to GBX 590 ($8.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573.54 ($8.05).

HMSO opened at GBX 537.80 ($7.55) on Thursday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.40 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of £523.38 ($734.67).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.43) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%. The company had revenue of £248.90 million during the quarter.

In other Hammerson news, insider Timon Drakesmith bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £69,150 ($97,066.25).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

