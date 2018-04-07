Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Major Shareholder Peter Nieh Sells 63,227 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) major shareholder Peter Nieh sold 63,227 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $3,137,323.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTNX opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,512.80, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.38. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.98 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 152,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $4,557,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

