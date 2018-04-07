Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000.

NYSE:NAC opened at $13.48 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

In other Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $123,200.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nuveen-california-quality-mncpl-incm-fnd-nac-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated.html.

Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.