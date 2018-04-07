Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

JRO stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. As part of the 80% requirement, the Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

