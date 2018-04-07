Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.772672131558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,071. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

