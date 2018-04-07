Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NJV stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

