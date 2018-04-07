Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUO opened at $13.79 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun (NYSE:NUO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

