Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NXR stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

