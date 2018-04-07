Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$72,700.00.

TSE NVA opened at C$7.02 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.16.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$131.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.80 million. NuVista Energy had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

NVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

