Nvidia (NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nvidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Nvidia reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nvidia will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nvidia.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.16.

In other Nvidia news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $3,944,784.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,218,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nvidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nvidia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,389,500,000 after purchasing an additional 512,166 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nvidia by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nvidia by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 616,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 342,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.25. 16,554,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,242,387. Nvidia has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133,934.91, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

