Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OCI traded up GBX 168.05 ($2.36) on Friday, reaching GBX 169.75 ($2.38). The company had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,317. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 149 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.44).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.16) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Friday, March 16th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The principal objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in a diversified portfolio of private mid-market the United Kingdom and European businesses. The Company achieves its investment objective primarily through its investments in over two private equity funds (the Funds), Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P.

