OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 174,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 789,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,483.60, a PE ratio of 391.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/oasis-petroleum-inc-oas-holdings-cut-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc-updated-updated.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.