ObsEva (OBSV) Receives $21.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, March 9th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 547,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 9,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The firm has a market cap of $481.59, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.71. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

