Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,974.21, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/occidental-petroleum-oxy-upgraded-to-buy-at-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.