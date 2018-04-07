OceanChain (OC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.10 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00624444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00101000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029205 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

