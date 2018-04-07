OceanChain (OC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.06 Million

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.06 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OceanChain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

