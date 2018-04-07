Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) Share Price

News articles about OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OCI Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9369537536296 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE OCIP opened at $9.15 on Friday. OCI Partners has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $787.32, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.17.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter. OCI Partners had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from OCI Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCIP. ValuEngine cut shares of OCI Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded OCI Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and sells methanol and ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

