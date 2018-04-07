Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Oclaro worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oclaro by 150.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Oclaro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCLR opened at $9.23 on Friday. Oclaro Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,618.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Oclaro had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Oclaro’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oclaro news, EVP David Teichmann sold 9,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,446 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oclaro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

